Scandal with new ambulances. Penalties exceed €100,000

Two of fifteen reanimobiles delivered to Kyrgyzstan by Dutch Health BV in November 2017, which did not require major modification, are ready for transfer. A special commission must give its verdict on their acceptance.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, all the work with the rest of the reanimobiles has been stopped. «This was a request and demand of the German Development Bank (KfW), which finances the project «Strengthening the Emergency Service in the Kyrgyz Republic,» in order nothing was reequipped until the arrival of specially invited international experts,» the ministry noted.

«They will arrive in the republic this week. One expert from among the health workers will have to say how much the detected shortcomings can affect the working capacity of the people and the vehicles. The second one is the engineer, most likely, from the factory, which is engaged in car remaking, who will have to say whether it is possible to make changes at the maintenance stations in Kyrgyzstan. Only after this a decision on further work will be made,» statement said.

According to preliminary data, the roof of Toyota Hiace cars is unlikely to be altered. The interior of the vehicles, that does not meet sanitary standards, will be altered at the expense of the supplier.

Penalties will be applied for the delay in the delivery of reanimobiles to the customer. As of today, they amount to more than €100,000.

«The company must be punished for poor-quality goods, and it has already sent a letter to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic that it is ready to provide €90,000 discount. The Ministry of Health did not agree with this, because it wants to bring the fines up to €200,000 plus penalties for the delay. If the company agrees with this, the total amount of the fine will reach €300,000, which is 30 percent of the contract plus all the alteration and bringing the vehicles to their functional state. And this is without taking into account the fact that the ministry’s motor depot receives no payment for parking, cars and equipment security,» the Ministry of Health told.

The German partners of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic believe that all the procedures for selecting a supplier have been carried out correctly, and the problem with the vehicles is the fault of the supplier.

If the contract is terminated, it will take at least a year to return the money and conduct a new tender.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic stated that they are ready to wait as long as necessary till the cars are brought to a proper state. The supplier gives a guarantee that will fulfill all the obligations.