School teachers to work on March 9 and March 10

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency about the order of work of general education organizations in the coming holidays.

On the basis of the order of the Ministry of Education No. 152/1, dated February 8, schools with all forms of ownership carry out the educational process on March 3, 9 and 10, 2018.

«In connection with the forced suspension of the educational process because of the cold snap from January 26 to February 3, schoolchildren with a five-day school week will catch up with the curriculum at the expense of classes on Saturdays during March. Schools with six-day school week will fill the missed hours by classes from May 26 to May 30,» the ministry recalled.

Note, in connection with shifting of working days, Kyrgyzstanis will rest from March 8 to March 11.