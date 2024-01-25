17:47
Sapat student beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, deputy director and teacher fired

A video of a student being beaten at Sapat Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceum was posted on social media.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the incident occurred on January 22. The fact of beating of a student by a teacher at Sapat lyceum was registered in the electronic incident log.

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that a commission has been created to protect children’s rights. Preparations are underway for on-site analysis.

«The management of Sapat international educational institution apologized to students and their parents who suffered from the wrong actions of the teacher who lifted his hand against a child at the Iskhak Razzakov lyceum in Kyzyl-Kiya. The deputy director for educational work and the teacher were fired. The personal responsibility of the director will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of the pedagogical council of the general directorate,» the department commented.

The case is under the control of the Regional Internal Affairs Department of Batken region, and investigation has begun.
