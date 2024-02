One of Facebook users appealed to the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to control the messages that are posted on Bishkek Game Telegram channel. They are about the intention to seize one of the schools and hatred of peers.

The user writes that he fears to let his children go not only to school, but even outside.

The press service of the Bishkek police department reported that the necessary work is being carried out in public educational institutions in four districts of the city.

«The criminal investigators of the Department for Combating Cybercrime are also involved,» the police department commented.