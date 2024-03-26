10:47
USD 89.51
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

Online enrollment into schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on April 8

Online enrollment into schools of Kyrgyzstan will begin on April 8. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to its data, electronic enrollment will be conducted through the automated information system in two stages:

Stage I — at the place of legal registration (residence registration address) — from April 8 to June 2;

Stage II — at the actual place of residence (regardless of the residence registration address) — from June 3 to August 30.

Parents or legal representatives register a child aged 6-7 for first grade online at mektep.edu.gov.kg.

Questions about online enrollment can be addressed from April 8 to the call center at number 110 on working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/289825/
views: 135
Print
Related
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on March 21
School principals to be selected in new way in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy frosts: Bishkek schools reduce lessons duration for three days
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announces plans to launch e-school
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
Sapat student beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, deputy director and teacher fired
189 schools built in Kyrgyzstan for three years
New school for 225 students to be built in Aikol village, Batken region
Serious violations in meals system revealed in Choreographic School of Bishkek
Gymnasiums and lyceums in Kyrgyzstan may lose their status
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
26 March, Tuesday
10:42
Presidential Executive Office expects National Bank to lower discount rate Presidential Executive Office expects National Bank to...
10:08
Two Kyrgyz banks open correspondent accounts in euro and dollars
10:04
Kyrgyzstan - Chinese Taipei match: 2,500 police officers to ensure order
09:53
Bishkek Patrol Service receives new cars
09:45
Akylbek Japarov instructs to instill order at all border checkpoints