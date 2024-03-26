Online enrollment into schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on April 8

Online enrollment into schools of Kyrgyzstan will begin on April 8. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to its data, electronic enrollment will be conducted through the automated information system in two stages:

Stage I — at the place of legal registration (residence registration address) — from April 8 to June 2;

Stage II — at the actual place of residence (regardless of the residence registration address) — from June 3 to August 30.

Parents or legal representatives register a child aged 6-7 for first grade online at mektep.edu.gov.kg.

Questions about online enrollment can be addressed from April 8 to the call center at number 110 on working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m.