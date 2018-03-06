Jeenbekov tells about second Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan, who took office on November 24, 2017, today for the first time met with the heads of the leading media and foreign journalists accredited by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting in the questions and answers format.

Journalists accredited by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the question about another Russian military base in the south of the republic.

«This issue was discussed before me. This question was raised, but it has not been decided yet,» the president said.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Moscow is to decide on opening of another military base in southern Kyrgyzstan.

The President noted that the Russian military base in Kant town protects our airspace.

The issue of opening another Russian airbase began to be discussed after analysts stated about security threats to Central Asian countries from Afghanistan’s militants. This issue is periodically discussed at the highest level, but there is no decision so far.