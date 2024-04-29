10:29
Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested

The Basmanny Court of Moscow took into custody the 12th defendant in the criminal case on the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall — citizen of Tajikistan Dzhumakhon Kurbonov. The press service of the Moscow City Court reported.

According to investigators, the accused provided the terrorists with communication means and money. Dzhumakhon Kurbonov was assigned «the criminal role of providing funds for the preparation of the terrorist attack, including providing members of an organized group with telecommunications means and systematically paying for them,» the court’s press release notes.

Earlier, 11 people were arrested in connection with the attack on Crocus City Hall, all of them are alleged perpetrators of the attack and are charged under «Terrorism» article. All but one are natives of Tajikistan.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 145 people were killed. Radical Islamists claimed responsibility for the attack. Russian authorities claim Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack.
