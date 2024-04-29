18:21
Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Two children with measles have died in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The information was confirmed by the Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova.

According to her, the children were under 12 months old and had not been vaccinated due to their age.

It was previously reported that 7,046 cases of measles were registered in the republic at year-end 2023, as of April 17, 2024 — 8,209. Of these, 37.5 percent of cases are children whose parents refused vaccination.

Nine deaths were registered last year: eight among children from 1 to 18 years old and one — in child at the age of five months.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to step up efforts on prevention of morbidity and vaccinate children against measles.
