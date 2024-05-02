Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9

Traditional Immortal Regiment march will not be held in Bishkek on May 9. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry said in a press release that «the event was canceled in order to ensure public order and safety.»

The Ministry of Internal Affairs works to prevent and eliminate the risks of violations of law and order and the commission of crimes in crowded places.

«Taking into account the existing threats to public safety, it was decided to cancel the Immortal Regiment march in Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks citizens to take the security measures with understanding.

It was previously reported that due to existing threats to public safety, the march was canceled in all cities of Russia.