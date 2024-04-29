16:31
UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan

Great Britain will open an investment fund in Kyrgyzstan with a capital of $19.5 million. British Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Nicholas Bowler told at a meeting with journalists.

He invited journalists to the meeting to comment on the recent visit of UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron to the republic.

David Cameron during his visit promised to increase funding for education, business support and investment.

The Ambassador explained that the UK will increase quotas for Kyrgyzstanis to study at its universities and provide English language textbooks for the country’s schools.

In addition to establishing the investment fund, he said, assistance will be provided to improve conditions for British investors. The task of the investment fund will be to support small and medium-sized businesses and women’s entrepreneurship.

Nicholas Bowler said that an agreement has been reached with the Cabinet of Ministers on the construction by a British company of a plant for the production of building fabric in Osh.

Great Britain is interested in the extraction of minerals. British geologists will soon begin work here on digitalizing geological data.

Nicholas Bowler
