Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit

Hyundai Porter rammed into 29 children at a festive event at a jailoo in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

A young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy.

The event took place at a jailoo (pasture). Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. Hyundai Porter truck rammed into the schoolchildren during recitation.

«Driver of Hyundai Porter was supposed to hand out ice cream to all participants. According to the driver, he parked the car above the place where the event was held. For what reason the truck rolled downhill and rammed into the children is not yet known,» the police noted.

As a result of the accident, 29 schoolchildren from 9 to 16 years old were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity.

According to the Ministry of Health, seven children were hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Jalal-Abad Regional Children’s Hospital, three of them are in serious condition.

Three more were brought to Suzak Regional Hospital, eight children — to the Oktyabrsky General Medical Practice Center. Their condition is assessed as stable.

The remaining 11 children received aid and were sent for outpatient treatment.

The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, took the process under his personal control.