Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1

Electricity rates for all end consumers in Kyrgyzstan will be adjusted to the inflation rate for 2023 from May 1 — the rates will be increased by 10.8 percent. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result, the electricity rate for the population for consumption up to 700 kilowatts will be 110.8 tyiyns, over 700 kilowatts — 239.3 tyiyns.

Rates will also be increased by 10.8 percent for other categories of consumers, including low-income families, for whom a separate preferential rate has been set.