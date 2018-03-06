President tells why he supports Putin in elections in Russia

The President of Kyrgyzstan, who took office on November 24, 2017, today for the first time met with the heads of the leading media outlets and foreign journalists accredited with the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting in the questions and answers format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov commented on the question by Russian journalists whether he keeps the track of the election campaign in Russia, where the presidential election will be held on March 18.

«This is a question that must be covered very carefully,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He admitted that he was not indifferent to the political event that is currently taking place in Russia.

«Vladimir Vladimirovich is the only candidate who not in words but in deeds actually strengthens the economy and security of the Russian Federation,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He offered the journalists to remember what Russia was like in the early 1990s, after the collapse of the USSR.

«And now it is a power that is respected and recognized on the international arena. I sincerely wish Vladimir Putin victory. This is a great friend of our country. He created such a large integration project- the EEU. Is this not an indicator? After all, we have great prospects in the Eurasian Economic Union. The work is underway. Our producers will benefit along with our labor migrants,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov told.