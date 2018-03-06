Body of Kyrgyzstani killed in Turkey to arrive in Bishkek tomorrow

The body of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Ekaterina Chetin, killed in the Turkish city of Manavgat, is to arrive in Bishkek on March 7. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The crime took place on the night of February 27. And on February 28, the deceased was supposed to attend a court hearing of the divorce with her husband. She had three children.

The prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case. The brother of the husband of the woman was arrested. He admitted that he had strangled her.