Woman suspected of killing her husband in Jalal-Abad

A woman was detained in Jalal-Abad on suspicion of killing her husband. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

On March 25, the police received information that a woman had hit her husband with a sharp object and the latter died.

The operational investigation team seized a knife as evidence at the scene. Examinations have been ordered.

A criminal case was opened on the fact under the Article «Murder».

According to preliminary data, the couple have lived together since 2012. On the day of the tragedy, they drank alcohol. The deceased was 52 years old.

The suspect is also 52 years old. She was detained and taken into custody.

The investigation continues.
