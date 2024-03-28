Woman suspected of killing her husband in Jalal-Abad

A woman was detained in Jalal-Abad on suspicion of killing her husband. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.
On March 25, the police received information that a woman had hit her husband with a sharp object and the latter died.
The operational investigation team seized a knife as evidence at the scene. Examinations have been ordered.
A criminal case was opened on the fact under the Article «Murder».
The suspect is also 52 years old. She was detained and taken into custody.
The investigation continues.