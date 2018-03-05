Office of honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan opened on Sakhalin

A solemn opening of the office of the honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan took place today in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Sakhalin.info reported.

«The opening of honorary consulates in Russia is a vital necessity,» Bolot Otunbayev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation said at the opening ceremony. «We are opening the eighth honorary consulate in Russia. More than 7,000 of our compatriots live in Sakhalin Oblast. In this regard, it was decided to open an honorary consulate here to protect the rights of our citizens, develop full-fledged business and cultural ties.»

Anyone who needs legal, consulting, organizational and any other help can come here or call. In addition to Sakhalin residents, residents of Kamchatka Krai can remotely apply here.

Vladimir Trofimov, whose life is closely connected with Kyrgyzstan, was appointed the Honorary Consul. Traditionally, he was presented with national clothes: chapan and ak-kalpak.

«I am Russian, Siberian, was born in Altai, but I consider Kyrgyzstan as my small homeland,» Vladimir Trofimov admitted. «I spent all my childhood and school years there, graduated from the tenth grade, earned money for a ticket and went to Nakhodka to enroll into the nautical college. Then I moved to Kholmsk and I have been living on Sakhalin for 38 years already.»

«We are not a full-fledged consulate, where a passport, or a migration certificate, or a certificate of marriage is issued. We just prepare the documents and send them to the official office of Vladivostok. This speeds up and facilitates the work of those who work there,» explained Vladimir Trofimov.

