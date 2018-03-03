01:38
0
USD 68.05
EUR 83.53
RUB 1.20
English

Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat

Member of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Aida Salyanova is no longer a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Today, the Central Election Commission prematurely canceled her mandate.

The Central Election Commission adopted a resolution on the termination of the deputy powers of Aida Salyanova on the basis of the verdict of the Leninsky District and Bishkek City Courts.

According to the verdict of the courts, Aida Salyanova was found guilty of abuse of office. According to the prosecution, being the Minister of Justice, in 2010 she illegally renewed the lawyer’s license to Aleksey Eliseev. Aida Salyanova was sentenced to five years in prison with a delay in the execution of the court’s decision for 12 years, till her youngest daughter turns 14.

Instead of Aida Salyanova, the ex-head of the Central Election Commission Klara Kabilova (Gulnara-Clara Samat) should come to Parliament. In 2008, she left Kyrgyzstan, saying that the son of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Maxim Bakiyev threatened her with death.
link:
views: 210
Print
Related
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
CEC to consider deprivation Aida Salyanova of her deputy seat today
CEC proposes to introduce criminal punishment for concealing dual citizenship
Adylbek Dushaliyev to replace Babanov in Parliament
Omurbek Babanov deprived of deputy seat
CEC receives correctly drawn up letter from Omurbek Babanov
Another suspect in murder of brother of Aida Salyanova detained in Moscow
Candidate for parliament deputy from Ata Meken excluded from list
Omurbek Babanov submits statement to CEC
CEC not aware of date of Omurbek Babanov’s deprivation of deputy seat
Popular
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Topless DJ, arrested in Bishkek, calls Kyrgyzstan underdeveloped country Topless DJ, arrested in Bishkek, calls Kyrgyzstan underdeveloped country
National Bank leaves discount rate unchanged - five percent National Bank leaves discount rate unchanged - five percent
PM allocates 100,000 soms for treatment of 2-year-old girl PM allocates 100,000 soms for treatment of 2-year-old girl