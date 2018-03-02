Prime Minister asks President to dismiss Nurbek Abaskanov

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov sent a recommendation on the dismissal of Nurbek Abaskanov, Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications, to the country’s president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

Prior to this, on the instructions of Sapar Isakov, a commission was set up to conduct an internal investigation of the activities, in particular, the issue of a license to the firm where Nurbek Abaskanov was among the founders, by the licensing commission.

«Based on the results of the commission’s work, submitted to the head of government, a decision was made to release Nurbek Abaskanov from his post,» the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers concluded.