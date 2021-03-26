Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov took part in the extended 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed that Kyrgyzstan has given a new impetus to work on further improvement of the legal framework for providing guarantees to foreign investors. Large attention is paid to creation of favorable conditions for their work.

«I am sure that with the launch of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund with an authorized capital of $ 200 million, large infrastructure projects will be implemented, cooperation in the field of investments and implementation of joint initiatives will advance. To date, we have great potential in the field of light industry, opening joint export-oriented enterprises in garment and textile industry, processing agricultural products, including promotion of construction of trade and logistics centers in the country, agricultural products for accumulation and further supplies to the markets of the EAEU countries, and abroad,» he said.

The Prime Minister noted that enhancing of transport and transit cooperation between the countries with an emphasis on mutually beneficial use of the transit potential of the two states is an important condition for expanding trade. The Kyrgyz side is interested in a joint study of new markets for export of products to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in transit through Uzbekistan.

Ulukbek Maripov also noted the importance of continuing negotiations on construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.

«Undoubtedly, the project will open up additional opportunities to expand both bilateral and multilateral trade and economic cooperation and will make a significant contribution to development of transport infrastructure in Central Asia,» the Prime Minister stressed.