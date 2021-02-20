PM of Kyrgyzstan meets with representatives of construction companies

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov held a meeting on the development of construction industry. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

The head of Government noted that the construction sector was one of the main indicators of economic growth in the country. Its share in GDP is 10 percent.

More than 900,000 square meters of housing have been commissioned in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite a slowdown in economic activity and a reduction in investment. The volume of investments is 46 billion soms.

«But there are problems that have not been resolved for many years. Development of the construction industry is important for us as it has a significant impact on the country’s infrastructure development. The more problems we can solve in the construction sector, the better the life of our citizens will be. Appeals from the population to the President and the Government of the country are often related to providing citizens with housing. It is a well-known fact that if a person has a home, a job and a decent salary, then this is already good,» Ulukbek Maripov stressed.

The Prime Minister called on the heads of construction companies when designing and building houses to focus on comfortable housing at an affordable price for citizens.

In turn, the owners of construction companies told about a number of problems, for example, connection to engineering systems, electricity, hot and cold water supply networks, sewerage systems, central heating systems, interference of inspection bodies in the internal affairs of companies, bureaucracy in obtaining permits, land issues, personnel changes in state bodies.

In addition, there is a lot of bureaucracy in the work of a «single window» in the field of architecture and construction. There is no mutual understanding with government agencies, although a significant part of the republican budget is formed from deductions made by business.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed that these issues should be solved in stages, based on the principle of priority. The Prime Minister believes that duplicate bodies should be removed, which, instead of quickly solving problems, on the contrary, create obstacles to business.

Following the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov instructed the heads of the relevant state bodies to quickly resolve the issues raised by representatives of organizations working in the construction industry, and to carry out work on inventory and improvement of the regulatory legal framework regulating the construction industry.