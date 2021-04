Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, within the framework of the 9th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council, met with the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in a narrow format. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The parties discussed a range of topical issues of bilateral interaction and cooperation, including implementation of joint investment projects and agreements reached during the recent official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan. The meeting took place in Kordai village.

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Council took place after official opening of Ak-Zhol checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border.