Ulukbek Maripov instructs to reduce fines for violation of traffic rules

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov instructed to develop a draft law to reduce fines for violation of traffic rules. He told about it on his Facebook page.

According to him, the reason for this decision was the crisis in the country.

«The people are experiencing a food crisis, everything is getting more expensive, including fuels and lubricants. Therefore, on behalf of the President, I instructed to develop a draft decree to reduce the amount of fines for traffic violations. The bill will be submitted to the Parliament in the coming days to make appropriate changes to the сode,» Ulukbek Maripov said.