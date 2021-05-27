Ulukbek Maripov to participate in meeting of heads of CIS governments

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The heads of government and members of the delegations will discuss issues of integration and development of cooperation during the meeting. On the sidelines of the event, Ulukbek Maripov will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov.

The parties intend to discuss topical issues of bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In addition, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will receive the heads of the delegations.

The Kyrgyz delegation includes the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus, Permanent Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS Ermek Ibraimov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nuran Niyazaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan to Commission on Economic Issues under the Economic Council of the CIS Aigul Ryskulova, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Presidential Executive Office Aibek Aidarbekov.