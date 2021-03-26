Ulukbek Maripov meets with Kyrgyz diaspora in Uzbekistan

As part of his working trip to Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met in Tashkent with representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora, who live in Manas village, Jizzakh region.

He thanked his compatriots for careful preservation of the culture and traditions of the Kyrgyz people.

«I am glad to meet you and to convey the words of greetings on behalf of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Unfortunately, due to the busy program, we did not have time to come to the village, but I am glad to hear that everything is fine with you and that you are happy with life here. I would like to express my gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who pay great attention to the development and improvement of the village where ethnic Kyrgyz live,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Representative of the diaspora noted that more than 300,000 ethnic Kyrgyz currently live in Uzbekistan.

«Manas village, the most remote from the center of the region, appeared in the 1960s of the last century. To date, it is home to over 6,500 people. We live in abundance; all conditions have been created for us. In total, there are 55 general education Kyrgyz schools in the republic, 14 of which are with Kyrgyz language of instruction. We very much hope that following the visit of the head of state to the Republic of Uzbekistan, negotiations on completion of delimitation and demarcation of the interstate border will be intensified,» Rakhmatulla Jabbanov stressed.

The Prime Minister listened to the wishes of the Kyrgyz diaspora and answered questions of interest.

Within the framework of the Days of Culture of the two countries, participants of the song and dance ensemble Marzhan from Manas village will be able to come to their historical homeland.

In 2018, residents of the Manas village complained about poor infrastructure in the village and lack of a school. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally arrived here and promised to solve the problems.

The village needed a radical improvement of infrastructure. On the initiative of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, large-scale work has been carried out there. The roofs of 34 multi-storey buildings were completely repaired, old buildings were demolished, new auxiliary buildings were erected in their place, trade outlets and consumer services points were built, and many fruit and ornamental trees were planted.

To provide the population with clean drinking water, 6.5 kilometers of water supply pipes have been laid, collector and drainage networks with a length of 41 kilometers have been cleaned. With the aim of providing women with work, two garment workshops have been commissioned, more than 120 women have been employed. Instead of a rural medical center, a modern family polyclinic was erected.

There are six national cultural centers in Uzbekistan — in Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions, which are united by the Republican Kyrgyz Cultural Center, which has been operating in Tashkent since 1995.

Ulukbek Maripov arrived in Tashkent to participate in the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.