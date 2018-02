An employee of the municipal enterprise Tazalyk was struck and killed in Bishkek. The Director of the municipal enterprise, Ryspek Sarpashev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an accident happened this morning.

«At about 8.00 at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Tokombayev streets, our employee swept the roadside. At that moment, she was hit by a car. The woman was about 60 years old. It is known that the driver did not escape from the scene,» Ryspek Sarpashev told.