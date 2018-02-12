Taza Koom program discussed at World Government Summit in Dubai

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov made a speech at the 6th World Government Summit in the city of Dubai.

Within the framework of the panel discussion «Undermining — Challenges and Opportunities» Sapar Isakov told about the implementation of Taza Koom program and its goals.

«Our country does not have large resources; there is no oil and gas. Our main wealth is the people. We were the first from the countries of Central Asia to implement «Open Government» program. Now we are launching digital Kyrgyzstan. That is, we set a course for a transparent society without corruption,» the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic told.

According to Sapar Isakov, in spite of the fact that a year has not yet passed since the beginning of the implementation of Taza Koom program, there are already first results.

Participants of the discussion asked how the government of the Kyrgyz Republic intends to ensure the security of individual data within the framework of Taza Koom.

«It is important for us to make government to become closer to the people. Citizens should trust the authorities. We will fully ensure the security of the personal data of the Kyrgyz people,» said Sapar Isakov.

The World Government Summit was held under the patronage of the Vice President and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the head of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

More than 4,000 representatives of business, business circles, international organizations and governments took part in the forum.

The 6th World Government Summit was supported by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum and WHO.