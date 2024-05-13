Salary of social workers in regions of Kyrgyzstan – 13,000 soms

Deputy Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva asked at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament what salary social workers receive in the regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the Department of Family Support and Child Protection of the Ministry of Labor, Bakyt Todogeldiev, responded that today social workers receive a salary of 13,000 soms.

«Salaries have been raised since April 2022. Previously, they received 6,500 soms. Social workers serve disabled and elderly people at home. There are no active social workers on children’s issues,» Bakyt Todogeldiev said.