D Billions make video for song about Kyrgyzstan

D Billions shot a video for a song about Kyrgyzstan. It was posted on the group’s YouTube channel.

The video shows the country and its beauty. The description to the video says that very often people wonder where Cha-Cha, Chicky, La-La and Boom-Boom come from and where they live.

«Well, wonder no more! They’re from Kyrgyzstan! Get ready to experience the magic of our homeland in the upcoming soundtrack of the «Kyrgyzstan Travel Vlog». Today, we’re heading to the beautiful place where we were all born. Kyrgyzstan is a magical land where dreams come true and where you find true friends. Let’s explore and enjoy the unique beauty of our wonderful homeland,» the description to the video says.

D Billions group is widely known outside the country. About 30 million people are subscribed to its channel.