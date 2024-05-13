16:49
USD 88.35
EUR 95.16
RUB 0.95
English

D Billions make video for song about Kyrgyzstan

D Billions shot a video for a song about Kyrgyzstan. It was posted on the group’s YouTube channel.

The video shows the country and its beauty. The description to the video says that very often people wonder where Cha-Cha, Chicky, La-La and Boom-Boom come from and where they live.

«Well, wonder no more! They’re from Kyrgyzstan! Get ready to experience the magic of our homeland in the upcoming soundtrack of the «Kyrgyzstan Travel Vlog». Today, we’re heading to the beautiful place where we were all born. Kyrgyzstan is a magical land where dreams come true and where you find true friends. Let’s explore and enjoy the unique beauty of our wonderful homeland,» the description to the video says.

D Billions group is widely known outside the country. About 30 million people are subscribed to its channel.
link: https://24.kg/english/293827/
views: 124
Print
Related
D Billions сняли клип на песню о Кыргызстане
Почему блогеры развивают туризм лучше, чем госорганы, недоумевает депутат
Popular
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
13 May, Monday
16:48
15,000 soms and cell phones stolen from mosque visitors in Tokotogul 15,000 soms and cell phones stolen from mosque visitors...
16:14
Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan receives new special equipment
16:00
Body of 6-year-old boy who fell into Naryn river found 15 days later
15:37
Salary of social workers in regions of Kyrgyzstan – 13,000 soms
15:26
D Billions make video for song about Kyrgyzstan