18:53
USD 89.43
EUR 96.35
RUB 0.98
English

Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of further deepening bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates, which are of mutual interest.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the participation of Sadyr Japarov in the World Government Summit and expressed confidence that his visit to the UAE and the agreements reached would give new impetus to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the countries.

The President noted the intensification of trade and economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UAE.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov invited Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/286654/
views: 137
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners
Sadyr Japarov makes speech at World Government Summit in UAE
UAE President to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets General Director of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Special Forces of SCNS 9th Service in top 5 at World Championship in Dubai
Timur Abdizhalil relieved of post of Consul General in Dubai
Aigul Japarova visits Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in Abu Dhabi
Sadyr Japarov explains creation of Abu Dhabi Kyrgyz Investment Holding
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
13 February, Tuesday
17:57
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:38
Five cars of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev sold at auction
17:25
Network for provision of intimate services for officials detected in Bishkek
16:58
Kyzyl-Kiya police officers rescue two children from burning apartment
16:48
Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners