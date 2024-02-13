Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of further deepening bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates, which are of mutual interest.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the participation of Sadyr Japarov in the World Government Summit and expressed confidence that his visit to the UAE and the agreements reached would give new impetus to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the countries.

The President noted the intensification of trade and economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UAE.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov invited Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.