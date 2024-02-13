12:55
UAE President to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)Suhail Al Mazrouei on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further expanding bilateral cooperation, strengthening diplomatic, trade and economic ties, and implementation of joint infrastructure and energy projects.

Touching upon the issue of implementation of previously reached agreements, the President said that he attached great importance to the construction of a solar power plant by Masdar, and stressed that Kyrgyzstan would timely fulfill its obligations under this project.

Sadyr Japarov also recalled that he invited the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. He expressed confidence that this visit would give impetus to further strengthening relations between the countries.

It is planned to open the UAE Embassy in Bishkek in the near future.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei also added that a UAE trade mission would visit Kyrgyzstan this year. It will include representatives of large UAE companies to strengthen trade and economic ties.
