The body of a six-year-old child, who fell into Naryn river, was found. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, the boy’s body was handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on May 11. Search for the boy lasted 15 days.

Recall, the boy fell into the river on April 23 in Kyzyl-Alma village near Tash-Kumyr on Akshaar site.