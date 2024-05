The Central Asian Open Athletics Championship ended in Tashkent. The website of the Athletics Federation of Uzbekistan reports.

Maria Korobitskaya took the first place at distances of 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

Ainuska Kalil kyzy was the second at a distance of 5,000 meters.

Ilya Tyapkin took the third place at the distance of 10,000 meters.

More than 400 athletes from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Azerbaijan took part in the championship.