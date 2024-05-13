15:04
SCNS detains suspects in theft of money from bank cards of Kyrgyzstanis

Organizers of a transnational cybercrime group were detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a criminal scheme for withdrawal of money of Kyrgyzstanis using modern information technologies has been detected.

«Criminals distributed virus programs through mobile applications on social media, after activation of which money disappeared from users’ electronic wallets,» the State Committee reported.

Four suspects were detained: two foreigners and two Kyrgyzstanis. By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court they were taken into custody until the end of the investigation.

The State Committee for National Security urges to be vigilant and careful when conducting banking transactions, and not to follow dubious links.

Those who have become victims of fraudsters in banking transactions are asked to contact the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic at the number: +996312660475 or by email (gknb.gov.kg).
