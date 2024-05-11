11:51
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas

Some districts of the capital will have no gas. Bishkekgaz reported.

Due to repair work on low and medium pressure gas pipelines, the supply of fuel will be temporarily suspended:

  • May 13-14 — in the area limited by Sadyrbaev, Masaliev, Abdrakhmanov, Bakaev streets;
  • May 14-16 — in the area limited by Manaschi Sagynbai, Valikhanov, Zagorskaya streets, Alamedin-1 microdistrict;
  • May 15-17 — in the area limited by Gagarin, Sadyrbaev, Termechikov streets.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to switch to alternative energy sources during the shutdown period.
