Sadyr Japarov makes speech at World Government Summit in UAE

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke at the 10th World Government Summit in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the summit has become an effective platform for global dialogue on many issues of concern to humanity, including the exchange of experience in public administration, improving the work of the government, improving the quality of life of people, and reducing poverty.

The head of state shared his vision of the development of Kyrgyzstan.

He said that the republic tried to try on the «clothes» of the national practices of other states, tried different forms of government, from presidential to parliamentary, and again returned to presidential one. These changes reflected the aspirations and hopes of the people.

Sadyr Japarov noted that after coming to power in 2020, the following priority tasks were set:

Modernization of the entire system of executive power, transformation of government work;

Uncompromising fight against corruption;

New economic policy;

Digitalization of the entire system of public services provided to the population.

«I head the executive branch of the country according to the Constitution. Before I came to power, the President and Prime Minister had their own administrations, with their own ambitions and visions, often at odds with each other. We have united two administrations. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers simultaneously heads the Presidential Administration. We have concentrated the entire process of making and executing government decisions in one place. This has radically improved the efficiency of the government and strengthened the vertical of power,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President noted that the state returns large funds in the course of the fight against corruption and checking the expenditure of budget funds. Improvement of tax administration led to an increase in tax revenues by a third.

Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan has reached almost 7 percent over the past three years.

Large infrastructure and international projects are being implemented with the participation of foreign investors, including the construction of hydroelectric power stations and roads, modernization of airports and others.

«We want to make Kyrgyzstan a regional «business oasis» with an attractive investment climate, liberal foreign trade policy, and an open and trusting business environment. I would like to emphasize that Kyrgyzstan is always open to investors and partners,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state told about the launch of Tunduk project — a system of electronic interdepartmental interaction.

As a result, the efficiency of public administration has sharply increased, interdepartmental coordination has accelerated, and the corruption component has decreased.

The President told about the successful testing of own artificial intelligence model in the Kyrgyz language.

«I believe that the special value and demand for artificial intelligence is that it includes the diversity of traditions and values of all humanity. Taking advantage of the fact that Mr. Sam Altman, the creator of the GPT Chat, is present here, I would like to confirm our readiness to provide the text base and the accumulated knowledge of our people,» he said.

While carrying out reforms in Kyrgyzstan, we have not retreated one step from the basic principles of democracy. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

The head of state said that the public institution of kurultai had been revived in the republic. The full Cabinet of Ministers reports to its delegates on the work done. But it does not replace the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

«In a period of turbulence, Kyrgyzstan is looking for its own path of development, collaborating with partners and striving to provide a decent standard of living for its people. We are deeply concerned about the events taking place in certain parts of the world, which negatively affect regional, international stability and security, and the global economy,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.