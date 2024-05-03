12:22
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to UAE President over death of his brother

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in connection with the death of his brother. The press service of the head of state reported.

«With deep sorrow I received the news of the death of the Representative of the Ruler in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and brother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

On behalf of myself and the people of Kyrgyzstan, I express my deepest condolences to you and your loved ones,» the telegram reads.
