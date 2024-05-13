Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan receives new special equipment

The Ministry of Energy received special equipment. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov attended the handover ceremony. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

In total, the ministry received 33 units of special equipment: 28 brigade vehicles, 3 cars and 2 excavators. More than 86 million soms were spent on their purchase.

«A large-scale project on construction of Kambarata HPP 1 has been launched. Construction of small HPPs is underway. The state-funded Bala-Saruu HPP will be launched soon. Construction of solar and wind power plants has begun. I should add that during negotiations with large international financial institutions on the energy potential of Kyrgyzstan, they expressed great interest,» Akylbek Japarov noted.