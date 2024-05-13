16:49
Construction of Karkyra mountain and recreation complex begins

The first stage of construction of the unique mountain and recreation complex Karkyra began. Talantbek Imanov, director of the National Investment Agency under the President, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the project consists of six stages of implementation and work is currently underway to equip the construction site, including the creation of technical roads and power lines. Materials for the construction of the cottage town have already been delivered to the site.

A lot of work has been done since the launch of the project: a plan and concept for the implementation of the project itself have been developed, work has been carried out to register land plots for the construction of the complex.

As Talantbek Imanov noted, the complex will be the first large recreation center of its kind in Issyk-Kul region.

«The project provides for the creation of a modern infrastructure facility and facilities for the development of various types of mass sports, winter and summer recreation and elite sports, for conducting training processes and competitions, including under the auspices of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS),» Talantbek Imanov said.

The investment project is being implemented by Ecogorod Karkyra LLC. The project cost is more than $191 million.
