Akylbek Japarov meets with heads of energy companies of France and UAE

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working trip to the city of Tashkent (Republic of Uzbekistan), met with the Vice President for Europe and Central Asia of the French energy company Electricite de France (EDF) and the head of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi (UAE). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Issues of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint energy projects were discussed at the meeting.

In particular, they talked about a trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy, signed in December 2023 in Dubai as part of the World Climate Summit.

«The Cabinet of Ministers welcomes the intention of EDF and Masdar to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan and will provide assistance in investing in hydropower and renewable energy projects in the Kyrgyz Republic,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The heads of the companies expressed interest in opening representative offices of EDF and Masdar in Kyrgyzstan in order to create a solid basis for the development of cooperation and expressed their readiness to support large energy projects in the country.