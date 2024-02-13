18:53
USD 89.43
EUR 96.35
RUB 0.98
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Managing Director of Newpath Partners Thomas Cahill. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the energy sector has been determined as a long-term priority area for investment. Kyrgyzstan has great renewable energy potential, but uses only 13 percent of its hydropower potential. The republic has a great opportunity for investments in the energy sector, which is the most promising and economically useful.

In turn, Thomas Cahill expressed his readiness for substantive cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic to implement joint projects. He noted that he would study the investment attractiveness of the country.

  • Newpath Partners is a venture capital firm focused on investing in life sciences. Its main goal is to support science entrepreneurs at the earliest stages of scientific research. In 2018, Newpath Partners launched its first project to create a portfolio of companies including Prime Medicine, Chroma Medicine, Kojin Therapeutics, Exo Therapeutics, Kisbee Therapeutics and Myeloid Therapeutics.
link: https://24.kg/english/286637/
views: 184
Print
Related
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov makes speech at World Government Summit in UAE
UAE President to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets General Director of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Special Forces of SCNS 9th Service in top 5 at World Championship in Dubai
Timur Abdizhalil relieved of post of Consul General in Dubai
Aigul Japarova visits Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in Abu Dhabi
Sadyr Japarov explains creation of Abu Dhabi Kyrgyz Investment Holding
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
13 February, Tuesday
17:57
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:38
Five cars of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev sold at auction
17:25
Network for provision of intimate services for officials detected in Bishkek
16:58
Kyzyl-Kiya police officers rescue two children from burning apartment
16:48
Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners