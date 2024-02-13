Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Managing Director of Newpath Partners Thomas Cahill. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the energy sector has been determined as a long-term priority area for investment. Kyrgyzstan has great renewable energy potential, but uses only 13 percent of its hydropower potential. The republic has a great opportunity for investments in the energy sector, which is the most promising and economically useful.

In turn, Thomas Cahill expressed his readiness for substantive cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic to implement joint projects. He noted that he would study the investment attractiveness of the country.