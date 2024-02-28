17:28
USD 89.43
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

UAE authorities to punish for illegal participation in Hajj 2024

Authorities of Saudi Arabia have warned foreigners and residents of possible penalties for illegal participation in Hajj 2024. CentralAsia media outlet reported, citing Gulf News.

According to information, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced possible punishments.

«Persons who do not have a pilgrimage permit can be sentenced to imprisonment from 2 to 6 months and fined up to 50,000 riyals (over $13,300). They will also be subject to deportation and a ban on entry into the country for 10 years,» the statement says.

In addition, pilgrims were warned of possible penalties for participating in «illegal financial assistance.» Such violations are punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $1.3 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/287838/
views: 124
Print
Related
Hajj 2024: SDMK announces cost of trip to Mecca
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners
Sadyr Japarov makes speech at World Government Summit in UAE
UAE President to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets General Director of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Special Forces of SCNS 9th Service in top 5 at World Championship in Dubai
Timur Abdizhalil relieved of post of Consul General in Dubai
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
28 February, Wednesday
17:11
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan...
17:02
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Parliament of Mongolia
16:48
Another cryptocurrency mining farm detected in Karakol
16:37
UAE authorities to punish for illegal participation in Hajj 2024
16:13
Kyrgyzstan intends to lift ban on development of uranium deposits