UAE authorities to punish for illegal participation in Hajj 2024

Authorities of Saudi Arabia have warned foreigners and residents of possible penalties for illegal participation in Hajj 2024. CentralAsia media outlet reported, citing Gulf News.

According to information, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced possible punishments.

«Persons who do not have a pilgrimage permit can be sentenced to imprisonment from 2 to 6 months and fined up to 50,000 riyals (over $13,300). They will also be subject to deportation and a ban on entry into the country for 10 years,» the statement says.

In addition, pilgrims were warned of possible penalties for participating in «illegal financial assistance.» Such violations are punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $1.3 million.