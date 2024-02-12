President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for the United Arab Emirates for a working visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the visit, at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the World Government Summit in Dubai. He will meet with the UAE leadership and representatives of UAE companies to discuss cooperation issues.

The official delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes: