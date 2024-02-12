13:33
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for the United Arab Emirates for a working visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the visit, at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the World Government Summit in Dubai. He will meet with the UAE leadership and representatives of UAE companies to discuss cooperation issues.

The official delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes:

  • Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov;
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev;
  • Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev;
  • Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UAE Abdilatif Zhumabaev;
  • Head of the Department of Political and Economic Research of the Presidential Administration Almaz Isanov;
  • Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev;
  • Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev;
  • Minister of Digital Development Nuriya Kutnaeva.
