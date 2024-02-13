Sadyr Japarov meets General Director of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), met with the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of further deepening cooperation on the implementation of large infrastructure, investment and social projects.

The Head of State noted the consistency of interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and expressed interest in the soonest launch of projects financed by the Joint Holding Company, which was created following negotiations between the presidents of the two countries.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi expressed gratitude for the support of the fund’s activities, announced his intention to make every effort to achieve the plans and added that the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan goes far beyond the agreements reached.