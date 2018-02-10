00:36
-5
USD 68.90
EUR 84.55
RUB 1.18
Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March

Tashkent-Balykchi train will resume operation from March 22. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

It is noted that the train will run once a week by the Uzbek railway. On Thursdays, it will leave Tashkent, and on Saturdays it will depart from Balykchy. It consists of seven compartment cars, three reserved seats cars and a dining car.

In addition, in 2018, the Uzbek Railways provided discounts of 20 percent for transportation of all cargoes that transit through Uzbekistan to the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan and back. If the cargo transportation by this route amounts to 300,000 tons, the subsequent cargo will be transported with 30% discount.
