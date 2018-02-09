SCNS detains head of department of Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament

Employees of the State Committee for National Security detained the head of the department of the Committee for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament. Press service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It is specified that the official was detained after checking and opening of a criminal case under the Articles «Appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» and «Forgery, manufacture, sale or use of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«In particular, the check was conducted on the fact of appropriation of more than 2 million soms from the budget of the Parliament. Based on the collected materials, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case. Currently, the detainee is in the pretrial detention center of SCNS. An investigation is being conducted,» the committee informed.