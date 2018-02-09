23:58
-5
USD 68.66
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.19
English

SCNS detains head of department of Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament

Employees of the State Committee for National Security detained the head of the department of the Committee for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament. Press service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It is specified that the official was detained after checking and opening of a criminal case under the Articles «Appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» and «Forgery, manufacture, sale or use of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«In particular, the check was conducted on the fact of appropriation of more than 2 million soms from the budget of the Parliament. Based on the collected materials, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case. Currently, the detainee is in the pretrial detention center of SCNS. An investigation is being conducted,» the committee informed.
link:
views: 184
Print
Related
Foreigners offer over 17 million soms as bribe to Kyrgyz security officials
Kyrgyzstan’s SCNS detects ecstasy supply chain from Europe
Protesters demand resignation of SCNS head at penal colony 47 in Bishkek
Deputies to spend next week in election districts
Parliament deputies intend to personally check breakdown site at Bishkek HPP
SCNS carries out inspection of Bishkek HPP failure
Adylbek Dushaliyev to replace Babanov in Parliament
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan spends 762.6 million soms in 2017
Parliament deputies to meet for extraordinary session today
Deputy of Parliament Iskander Gaipkulov takes oath
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan