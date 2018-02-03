20:01
Sapar Isakov and Dmitry Medvedev discuss bilateral cooperation issues

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was noted that the meeting took place within the framework of participation in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty. The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation. In addition, Sapar Isakov congratulated Dmitry Medvedev on the beginning of the Russian Federation’s presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2018.

«I am confident that all the initiatives and ideas of the Russian side will find practical implementation for the benefit of further strengthening the Union,» Sapar Isakov said.

The heads of government discussed the latest trends in the international and domestic digital agenda, measures to further develop bilateral relations within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade economic, scientific technical and humanitarian cooperation, as well as measures to deepen cooperation within the integration associations.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue on the range of issues aimed at strengthening the Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation.
