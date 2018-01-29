16:43
Parliament deputies intend to personally check breakdown site at Bishkek HPP

The deputies of the Parliament intend to visit the site of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Kozhobek Ryspaev informed 24.kg news agency.

Tomorrow, on January 30, a visiting meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use will take place at the Bishkek HPP.

«The failure was caused by outdated equipment. Repairs were not conducted in time. In fact, it was necessary to completely replace the HPP,» said Kozhobek Ryspaev.

The deputies will decide who is to blame for the situation after the visiting meeting.

Breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant on January 26. Townspeople complain about a drop in the temperature in the apartments, despite the energy industry employees assured that the system was gradually starting to work in its regular mode.

The State National Security Committee and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes started inspections.
