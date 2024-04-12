Worker injured in fire at Bishkek HPP

A worker was injured at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) and was hospitalized at the City Clinical Emergency Hospital.

As the Ministry of Health reported to 24.kg news agency, the victim has a flame burn of I-II-III degree on his face, ears, both upper and lower extremities (20 percent). His condition is stable, the patient is under supervision.

According to Kaktus.media, on the morning of April 10, a coal dust fire occurred in the fuel and transport workshop of the capital’s HPP.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek HPP on February 2, 2024, and five people were injured. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at a press conference on Thursday that the content of coal dust in the air in the boiler shop exceeded the norm.