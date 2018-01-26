14:49
No electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan, export to Uzbekistan suspended

There is no electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan, but export to Uzbekistan was suspended. The head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to Aibek Kaliev, over the past 24 hours the population of Kyrgyzstan used 63.7 million kilowatt-hours. Most likely, this will be the maximum consumption.

«Before frosts, consumption amounted to 57-58 million kilowatt hours. Because of the cold snap, we decided to limit the export of electricity to Uzbekistan. There will be no disputes, it is stipulated in the agreement. Deliveries will resume based on the weather forecast,» Aibek Kaliev told.

He added that the power system is ready to bear a load of 3,400 MW. Currently, 3,040 MW are produced, the reserve is 400 MW.

Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan is expected to drop to −40C degrees in the coming days. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no warming is expected before January 30.
