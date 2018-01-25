Vice Prime Minister proposes to deliver POLs to south of Kyrgyzstan by rail

The Vice Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev held a working meeting on the fact of a traffic accident involving a gasoline tanker on January 20 in Chychkan gorge on the 264th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road.

The official noted that the number of traffic accidents involving tanker trucks has increased significantly. According to the Ministry of Transport and Roads, fuel and lubricants to the south of the country are delivered by Bishkek-Osh road. However, this route is difficult, especially in winter.

In order to ensure the security of transportation of fuel and lubricants, Dair Kenekeev instructed the state authorities to consider the possibility of delivering gasoline and diesel fuel to the south of the country by rail and, at the same time, negotiate with Uzbekistan the issue of reduction of tariffs for the rail transportation of goods.

The Vice Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev also instructed to carry out a complex of preventive measures with carriers of POLs.